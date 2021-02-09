Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.12

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and traded as high as $15.52. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $15.49, with a volume of 46,287 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

In other Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund news, insider Rodney J. Dillman sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $54,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 60.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile (NYSE:BGH)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

