Barrington Research Boosts Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target to $145.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Barrington Research from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.50 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.29.

AMG traded up $8.39 on Tuesday, reaching $140.49. 12,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.03. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 62,314 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,331.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 641.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 39,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

