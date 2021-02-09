Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $110.00. Barrington Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CHGG. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $105.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -510.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $2,551,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,960,990.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,058 shares of company stock worth $16,805,618. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Eagle Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 233,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 116,786 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors now owns 37,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,041,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after acquiring an additional 342,701 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 2,012,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after acquiring an additional 351,630 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chegg by 242.3% during the 4th quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 408,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 289,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

