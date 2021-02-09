BarterTrade Tops 1-Day Volume of $122,441.00 (BART)

BarterTrade (CURRENCY:BART) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. BarterTrade has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $122,441.00 worth of BarterTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BarterTrade has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One BarterTrade token can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00091010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061590 BTC.

BarterTrade Token Profile

BarterTrade’s total supply is 239,809,890 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,172,420 tokens. The official message board for BarterTrade is medium.com/@bartertradefoundation . BarterTrade’s official website is bartertrade.io

Buying and Selling BarterTrade

BarterTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

