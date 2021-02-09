Base Protocol (BASE) Market Capitalization Hits $28.05 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 212% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Base Protocol has traded 105.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Base Protocol has a market cap of $28.05 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00006467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 41.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.94 or 0.00233110 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00067125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00089146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00191671 BTC.

Base Protocol Token Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 15,976,593 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,281,180 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

Base Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

