Basid Coin Trading 54.8% Lower This Week (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Basid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 54.8% lower against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a market cap of $229.07 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.02 or 0.00049162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 69.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.62 or 0.00091010 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00061590 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,952,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

Basid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

