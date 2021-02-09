BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BCE were worth $7,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in BCE by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,987 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in BCE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 711,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in BCE by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 175,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in BCE by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in BCE by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.82. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCE. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

