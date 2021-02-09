BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Cut by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,337 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in BCE by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in BCE by 93.3% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,143,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,187,000 after purchasing an additional 551,600 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in BCE by 63.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BCE by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. TD Securities reduced their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.72.

Shares of BCE opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average is $42.82.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

