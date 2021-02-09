BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.95

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $72.95 and last traded at $72.95, with a volume of 482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.70.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BESIY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

