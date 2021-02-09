Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Trading Up 5.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were up 5.2% on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $49.00. The stock traded as high as $48.48 and last traded at $45.96. Approximately 951,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 395,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.69.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BECN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

