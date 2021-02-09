BeatzCoin (BTZC) Trading Up 89.8% Over Last Week

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 34.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 89.8% higher against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market capitalization of $729,201.02 and approximately $80.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000416 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000104 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001750 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00033959 BTC.

BeatzCoin Token Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

