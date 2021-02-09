Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,139,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $256.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.07, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

