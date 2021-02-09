Beefy.Finance Trading Up 65.9% This Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 61.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Beefy.Finance token can currently be bought for about $1,232.63 or 0.02623916 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded up 65.9% against the dollar. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $88.75 million and $5.73 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.66 or 0.00420769 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00008363 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00054567 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Token Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,000 tokens. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

