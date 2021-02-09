Beetle Coin Reaches Market Cap of $476,881.93 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Beetle Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $476,881.93 and $96,780.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 50% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 254,778,642 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.