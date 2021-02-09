Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 294 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,697,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,999,486,000 after purchasing an additional 166,207 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,654,518,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 4.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,008,483 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,504,333,000 after purchasing an additional 140,674 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $1,024,473,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $975,432,000 after acquiring an additional 50,016 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $643.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $580.62.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total transaction of $230,576,597.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 438,761 shares of company stock valued at $231,379,858 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $10.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $558.25. 117,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,433,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $506.91. The company has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.37, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

