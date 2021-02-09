Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC cut its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,535 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $172.90. 207,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,362,440. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.37.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

