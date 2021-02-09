Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $3.33 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.6% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,096.40. 11,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,245. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,822.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,664.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,123.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

