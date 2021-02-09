Bella Protocol Price Tops $2.69 on Major Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bella Protocol token can now be purchased for $2.69 or 0.00005802 BTC on major exchanges. Bella Protocol has a market capitalization of $60.24 million and approximately $45.20 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.57 or 0.01050622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.93 or 0.05382533 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00046145 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00021119 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00038445 BTC.

Bella Protocol Token Profile

Bella Protocol (CRYPTO:BEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official website is bella.fi . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bella Protocol Token Trading

Bella Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bella Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bella Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

