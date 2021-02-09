Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BWY. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,404.67 ($44.48).

Get Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) alerts:

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) stock opened at GBX 3,123 ($40.80) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,921.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,670.54. The stock has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 19.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Bellway p.l.c. has a 12 month low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65).

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.