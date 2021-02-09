Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

BWY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,560 ($46.51) target price on shares of Bellway p.l.c. (BWY.L) in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,404.67 ($44.48).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 3,123 ($40.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95. Bellway p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,735.50 ($22.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,336 ($56.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,921.36 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,670.54.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

