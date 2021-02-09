Benchmark Boosts Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Price Target to $205.00

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Benchmark from $145.00 to $205.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VRNS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Varonis Systems from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.70.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock opened at $183.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.90. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $194.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 97.77%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gili Iohan sold 7,143 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $246,373.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,577,769.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,198 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,794 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 13,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 292.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 103.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

