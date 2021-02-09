BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Trading 58.5% Higher Over Last Week

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One BEPRO Network token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $378,357.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 58.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $516.19 or 0.01125387 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00055870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,598.64 or 0.05665495 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00024654 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00017945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00042668 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00031447 BTC.

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (CRYPTO:BEPRO) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

