Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)

Analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale cut shares of Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jde Peets in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jde Peets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Jde Peets has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $45.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.98.

