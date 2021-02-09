Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Nordea Equity Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

ASAZY traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. 75,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,408. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Equities research analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

