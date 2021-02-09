BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.00

BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:BC12) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.00 and traded as high as $1.50. BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 1,206,985 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.33. The company has a market cap of £2.90 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BET CAP /PAR VTG FPD 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.