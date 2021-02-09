Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.02

Shares of Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) (LON:BCAP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and traded as high as $20.02. Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) shares last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 3,818,514 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 20.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.41.

Better Capital PCC Limited 2009 (BCAP.L) Company Profile (LON:BCAP)

Better Capital PCC Limited is a private equity firm specializing in investments in turnaround and distressed mid-market companies. The firm prefers to invest in companies based in United Kingdom, Ireland, and continental European companies. It seeks to invest between £5 million ($6.50 million) and £100 million ($130.05 million) in its portfolio companies with turnover between £50 million ($65.02 million) and £500 million ($650.26 million).

