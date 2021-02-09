BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) Given New GBX 2,290 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (BHP.L) (LON:BHP) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 2,290 ($29.92) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on BHP Group (BHP.L) from GBX 2,460 ($32.14) to GBX 2,260 ($29.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on BHP Group (BHP.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.78) price target on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group (BHP.L) in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group (BHP.L) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,925.83 ($25.16).

BHP opened at GBX 2,085.50 ($27.25) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,064.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,803.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £44.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 939.80 ($12.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,235.50 ($29.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

