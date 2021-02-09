BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,359. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,955,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $368,827,000 after acquiring an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 5,519,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $222,416,000 after acquiring an additional 95,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,288 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $196,754,000 after acquiring an additional 394,500 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

