BidiPass Trading 99.5% Higher Over Last Week (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a total market cap of $420,470.18 and $616.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.01066442 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006144 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00050500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.25 or 0.05425489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00016871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00030402 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00039282 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

BidiPass can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.