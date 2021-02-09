Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,084.05

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,084.05 and traded as high as $1,150.00. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at $1,141.00, with a volume of 257,665 shares.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,109.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,084.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 34.16.

About Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

