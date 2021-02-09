Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $585.00 and last traded at $569.50. Approximately 114 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $565.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $568.00 and a 200 day moving average of $512.37.

Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $60.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $101.84 million during the quarter.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

