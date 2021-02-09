BIKI Price Tops $0.0487 (BIKI)

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. BIKI has a market cap of $15.32 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIKI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0487 or 0.00000105 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, BIKI has traded 65.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.01083607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.93 or 0.05613882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041601 BTC.

About BIKI

BIKI is a token. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 469,728,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,898,567 tokens. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

BIKI Token Trading

BIKI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

