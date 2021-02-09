Bilby (LON:BILB) Sets New 1-Year High at $32.50

Bilby Plc (LON:BILB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.42), with a volume of 196600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of £19.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.03.

Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

