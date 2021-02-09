Bill.com (BILL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bill.com (NYSE: BILL):

2/5/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $105.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/5/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $135.00 to $155.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $150.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2021 – Bill.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $140.00.

1/5/2021 – Bill.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Bill.com stock traded down $5.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,028,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,372. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.65. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -334.13. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $190.30.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $56,339.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 795 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $94,493.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,436.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,341 shares of company stock worth $33,994,422. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Bill.com by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bill.com during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 18.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,403,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

