Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bill.com from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $179.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $23.61 and a 1-year high of $190.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion and a PE ratio of -344.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 474 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $56,339.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,294.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 50,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $5,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,640,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 264,341 shares of company stock valued at $33,994,422. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 262.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,096,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,606,000 after buying an additional 2,243,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 338.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after acquiring an additional 493,938 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 726.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 403,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,460,000 after acquiring an additional 354,552 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 602,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,464,000 after acquiring an additional 351,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 710,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,230,000 after acquiring an additional 312,173 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.