Binance Coin Price Hits $108.94 on Top Exchanges (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $16.84 billion and $4.39 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for $108.94 or 0.00233110 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 116.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00048973 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00067125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00065909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 65% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00089146 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.58 or 0.00191671 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00061000 BTC.

About Binance Coin

Binance Coin’s genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

