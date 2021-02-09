Binance USD (BUSD) Price Up 0% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Binance USD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC on popular exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $1.60 billion and $4.43 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.01083607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.93 or 0.05613882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041601 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,600,563,073 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

