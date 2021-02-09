Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. FMR LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 19.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,631,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 8.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.17.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $628.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $592.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.