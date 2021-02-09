BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Stock Price Up 40%

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) shares rose 40% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 22,805,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 912% from the average daily volume of 2,254,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The stock has a market capitalization of $60.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38.

Get BioHiTech Global alerts:

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHiTech Global stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.15% of BioHiTech Global worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for BioHiTech Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioHiTech Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.