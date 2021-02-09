BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Stake Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,496,000 after acquiring an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 744,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,630,000 after acquiring an additional 554,354 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,432,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 622,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after acquiring an additional 393,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

Shares of BMRN opened at $86.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515 in the last ninety days. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

