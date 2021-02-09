BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in BioNTech by 102.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech during the third quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNTX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Commerzbank started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.56.

Shares of BNTX opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of -59.75 and a beta of -1.74. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $131.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. The business’s revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.