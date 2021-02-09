BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.10

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.18. BioSolar shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 23,923,629 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

About BioSolar (OTCMKTS:BSRC)

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

