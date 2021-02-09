Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (BIR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE: BIR) recently:

1/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50.

1/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.00.

1/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.00.

1/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.00.

1/7/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75.

TSE:BIR opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$718.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80.

Get Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIRTO) alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIRTO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy Ltd (BIRTO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.