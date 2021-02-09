Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (BIR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE: BIR) recently:
- 1/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/22/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities to C$3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$2.75 to C$3.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.50.
- 1/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.00.
- 1/12/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$2.00.
- 1/11/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.70 to C$3.00.
- 1/7/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2021 – Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75.
TSE:BIR opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$718.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.80.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool
