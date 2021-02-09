Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) Given a C$12.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) has been assigned a C$12.50 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BDT. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of TSE BDT traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.60. 42,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,312. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$456.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. Bird Construction Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Bird Construction Inc. (BDT.TO) (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$345.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$327.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 0.8599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

