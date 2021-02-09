Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Shares Up 20.3%

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) shares shot up 20.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.31. 1,078,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 1,628,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86.

Birks Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI)

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

