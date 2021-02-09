Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.69. 253,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,181,740. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $80.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.