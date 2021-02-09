Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Sells 1,283 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises approximately 1.6% of Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.25.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $93.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,557. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

