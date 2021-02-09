Bit-Z Token Achieves Market Cap of $10.53 Million (BZ)

Bit-Z Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Bit-Z Token has a total market cap of $10.53 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Bit-Z Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bit-Z Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0842 or 0.00000180 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bit-Z Token has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Bit-Z Token

BZ is a token. Bit-Z Token’s total supply is 674,513,630 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,046,555 tokens. Bit-Z Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Bit_z.com . Bit-Z Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bit-Z Token’s official website is www.bitz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Bit-Z Token Token Trading

Bit-Z Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bit-Z Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bit-Z Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bit-Z Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

