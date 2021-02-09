BitBall Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 73.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $704,078.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,767.70 or 1.00069119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00032093 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00095986 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000208 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003258 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000336 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

