BitCoen (BEN) Trading Up 28.9% This Week

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. BitCoen has a market cap of $103,592.07 and $1,692.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.77 or 0.00374926 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000115 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,203.68 or 1.01847862 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (CRYPTO:BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

